Archbishop David Irefin is a disciple of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu and international chairman, Christ Missionary Crusade Fellowship for the Brotherhood of Cross and Star. In this interview with OYIBO SALIHU in Lokoja, the Professor of Economics says until Nigerians begin to imbibe the teachings of Olumba Olumba, the country would continue to meander in confusion.

Most often, people have this perception that Olumba Olumba Obu and the institution he represents are so supernatural. What do you have to say? You know ignorance is a big problem here. It is a fact that our leader, Olumba Olumba Obu is the founder, builder and sustainer of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, the new Kingdom of God now on earth. The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star is not a church, religious movement or any organisation; rather, it is the new Kingdom of God that God Himself promised thousands of years ago. If you go to the book of Daniel Chapter 2 verse 44, God revealed it to Nebuchadnezar that at the end of time, He would come to the world by Himself to set up a kingdom and this kingdom would break up all other kingdoms and remain forever. That kingdom is Brotherhood of the Cross and Star. Everyone whether as Christian, Muslim, traditionalist, Buddhist and free thinkers are Brotherhood. This kingdom means love and everything created by God put together and Christ is the Head in the name of our lord Jesus Christ. In the recent past, not much has been heard about the Brotherhood anymore. Is there any problem? There is no problem. Leader Olumba Olumba Obu is the most widely spoken about. It is only in Nigeria that they are trying to cover up what Leader Olumba Olumba Obu has come to do. Even different religious movements have been working against the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, but in reality, there is nothing more potent, most spoken of like the Brotherhood of Cross and Star. Unfortunately, the media has not been enlightening people about the activities of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, most especially, the press has failed to inform the world about his works.That is why Leader Olumba Olumba Obu has sent us out to educate the press about his teachings and practices so that the press inturn would begin to enlighten and educate the human family. The press has a lot to tell the world about the manifestation of the Holy Spirit in this era. In view of the ups and down in the political and economic life of the country, what do you think should be the role of the Brotherhood apart from prayer? It is an undeniable fact that all over the world, people are stealing, fighting, quarrelling, deceiving, hating, killing, discriminating, kidnapping and other vices. God knew before now that the world at this time would be filled with vengeance, hatred, division, racism, discrimination, insecurity, wars, wickedness and other vices and that world religions and other organisation would fail man. Rather than the existing scriptures to solve human problems, they become the sources of problems and hardship. After this woeful performance by the various religions, political systems and other human organisations, the Holy Spirit, the promised comforter by our Lord Jesus Christ has to step in to unite, discipline and redeem man from damnation and destruction.

Leader Olumba Olumba Obu says when we come together, everything would be bound into one and there would be peace, love, mercy, wealth, knowledge, power and co-operation. There would be everything and nothing would be lacking. The words of God contain in the everlasting gospel are empowered by the Holy Spirit that would change man, gives man peace, heals man’s infirmities. Above all, the everlasting gospel gives the ability to regard every person as one. Unlike other teachings, the teachings and practices in the everlasting gospel would reprove, rebuke and exhort with long suffering, meekness, patience, love and peace. The words of God contained in the everlasting gospel reveals man as the temple of God and has to keep himself holy. Nigerians and by extension the whole world is experiencing suffering, hardship, hopelessness, racial discrimination, calamities, diseases, death and confusion because human family lacks the Holy Spirit.

However, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu in the everlasting gospel maintains that the moment the Holy Spirit enters into a person, the person would automatically be transformed and changed to the standard expected of him by God. Thus, all the evil practices and vices such as discrimination, killings, hate, fighting, wars and other vices which currently plague humanity shall be discarded. In the everlasting gospel, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu emphasizes that only when man separates himself from God that problems, hardship, suffering confusion and even death overtake him. If you look at Nigeria and the entire world critically, you would see that the foundation of Nigeria was laid on sand. No love with hatred and cheating all over. The north, for instance, claim to have the population and they must rule while the South-south claim that they control the economy of the country and the Soth-west believes they have the knowledge to rule the country. So, the foundation of Nigeria right from the onset is fake and cannot bring anything good for the people and the country. Imagine during elections, some would say the Christians have the votes while others claim the Muslims have the votes. How can you build a house that is so divided among it selves? That is why we are suffering in Nigeria and by extension the entire world. However, the good news is that Leader Olumba Olumba Obu has come with the everlasting gospel that contains teachings and practices which is based on love for one another. This indicates that everybody is the same and no discrimination. Nothing like Hausa, Fulani, Yoruba or Igbo. We are just the same people; so, where there is segregation, discrimination and hatred as it is now in Nigeria, God would never allow good things to happen there. The falsehood of the foundation of Nigeria is the genesis of our suffering, otherwise we have enough human and natural resources to make all of us live a comfortable life in this country. What is your advice to Nigerians? My advice to Nigerians is that they should let go of pride and arrogance and come in humility to His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu, the King of kings and Lord of lords who has the key to peace, prosperity and eternal life. When Nigerians accept and key into the teachings and practices of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu as contained in the everlasting gospel, they shall be filled with love, peace, oneness, joy, mercy, tolerance, endurance, prosperity and rapid sustainable economic development. However, any further delay by the political class, traditional rulers and religious leaders to recognise and surrender to His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu who was ordained by God the Father to rule both heaven and earth, it would lead to more sufferings, hopelessness, confusion and death. This is because His Holiness Olumba Olubma Obu is the only one that has the blue print for the transformation and development of Nigeria. His teachings and practices as contained in the everlasting gospel is the only source to unite all the nationalities, ethnicities and religions in Nigeria.

There are perceptions that your worship centres are often sited in the bush from human habitation? What is the significance? It is not true because even in Lokoja here, our bethel is directly opposite the federal university Lokoja Adankolo campus, can someone refers to that place as bush? Again in Lagos, our locations can be found in Ikeja, Sululere can such places be regarded as bush? In Port-Harcourt, it is situated at the GRA. In Abuja, if you go to Kubwa, Mpape, Karu we have our bethels there. So, Brotherhood of Cross and Star has nothing to do with bush; it is just an imagination of the people who are ignorant about us. In London, Manchester, USA, Atlanta, Germany and other foreign countries, Brotherhood is there inside cities. Brotherhood of the Cross and Star has a humble beginning to fulfil what is written that it would start like a mustard seed and eventually dominate the world. Thus, a humble beginning should not be confused with bush.

