Four NERC commissioners resume duties

The four newly appointed commissioners of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, have resumed duties.

The new commissioners are; Dr. Yusuf Olanrewaju, Planning Research and Strategy Division; and Dr. Chidi Vincent Ike, Engineering Performance and Monitoring Division, alongside reappointed Commissioners, Nathan Rogers Shatti, Finance and Management Services; and Dafe Akpeneye, Legal, Licensing and Compliances.

In his remark, the NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba, stated that their appointment was a call to duty by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was optimistic that the Commissioners would impact the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI for improved service delivery with their wealth of experience.

The commissioners, both new and the reappointed charged staff on the need for rededication to duty.

The commission now has the full complement of seven Commissioners since January 2022, when four commissioners completed their tenure of office. The four are Prof. Frank Okafor, Dr. Moses Arigu, while Shatti and Akpeneye got second term appointments.