Four of our members now in Police net over Wakili’s arrest – OPC

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) on Sunday night alerted that four of its members have been allegedly arrested by men of the Oyo State Police Command over the arrest of the notorious Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili.



Raising the alarm, the Special Assistant on Media to the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, Kehinde Aderemi, via phone alerted that the OPC men who arrested Wakili had in turn, been arrested by the police and were being interrogated on why they went for him (Wakili).



“I heard that some OPC men had been arrested by the Police in connection with Wakili’s arrest. It is curious; I confirmed the information from the Aare (Gani Adams) himself,” he said.

