Four police officers killed as unknown gunmen attack police station in Anambra

At least four police officers were killed on Wednesday morning as unknown gunmen attacked a police station at Atani, the headquarters of Ogbaru local government area, Anambra state.

A source alleged thatvthe attack was launched around 1.30am and led to loss of a female and three male police officers even as some police facilities were burnt.

The Anambra State police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the report, said the Police Commissioner, Echeng Echeng, had mobilised officers to the scene to bring normalcy.

He said, “The hoodlums came around 1am, and unlucky for us, four police operatives paid the supreme price. The commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng on hearing of the attack immediately mobilized men of the command from various units to the area.

“The hoodlums were still there when the CP personally led men of the command to the affected area, and the timely arrival saved the day and the hoodlums were successfully repelled, and the facility was saved. We have commenced intelligence already, and we hope to unravel the persons behind the attack.”



