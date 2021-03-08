Fowler wants Liverpool to cash in on Salah

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has suggested that the club should cash in on Mohamed Salah during the summer transfer window.

The forward has enjoyed another strong campaign at Anfield, contributing 24 goals from 37 appearances in all competitions.

However, the 28-year-old’s early substitution against Chelsea on Thursday raised eyebrows among supporters, as well as the player’s agent, who responded on social media.

While the Egypt international remains Liverpool’s star man, Fowler feels that the club should consider parting ways with the attacker later in 2021.

Speaking to The Mirror, the former striker said: “Mo Salah’s agent knew what he was doing when he tweeted that full stop after the game on Thursday. I saw it and straight away I thought, ‘Here comes trouble’. I’ve not got a clue what he meant, but it was clearly pointed.

“And you know what, if the player is agitating for a move, let him go. I’m not having a go at Salah. I love him to bits. But I truly believe that transfers now are largely about what players want, so the ball is in his court, not Liverpool’s.

