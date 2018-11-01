FPP seeks local and International organisation partnership for 2018 NPI

Foundation for Peace Professionals (FPP) has called on the collaboration of local and international organizations to improve and sustain the Nigeria Peace Index ( NPI) production.

Its Executive Director FPP , Abdulrazaq O. Hamzat in a press statement issued yesterday said the foundation is gearing up to commence research work for the production of Nigeria Peace Index for the year2 018.

According to him, the organization unveiled the maiden edition of the research in April

2018 in which Osun state emerged as the most peaceful state in Nigeria, followed by Kogi and Ekiti state respectively.

He explained that the Nigeria Peace Index (NPI) is a national peace index, focused on

measuring peace tendencies through foundational indices and it is a replica of the renowned Global Peace Index (GPI).

According to him, while the Global Peace Index is rating the level of peace in countries

across the world, Nigeria Peace Index is measuring the level of peacefulness in the 36 states of the federation.

He explained that in 2017 edition, Akwa Ibom state emerged as most peaceful in South

South, Imo state in South East, Osun in South West, Kogi in North Central, Taraba in North East and Kaduna State in North West.

Following the successful publication of the 2017 edition, Hamzat assured that the FPP is committed to sustaining the annual publication and the 2018 edition is in the pipeline.

