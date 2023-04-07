FPS congratulates Tinubu, preaches Journalists’ inclusion

A Journalism body, the Fourth Estate Professional Society (FPS), has Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the president-elect.

FPS then called on him to engage journalists in the implementation of his programmes and policies.

FPS, which described Tinubu as a right peg in the right hole, added that with his emergence, the country would witness quality governance with a decent leadership disposition needed to berth Nigeria’s ship in a safe harbour.

The body also set an agenda for the incoming president, urging him to hit the ground running by addressing infrastructural deficits across the country, carrying out holistic restructuring, abrogating indigenisation policy, and including men of the fourth estate of the realm in all facets of governance.

In a statement jointly issued on Thursday, its Chairman, and General Secretary of the Abuja chapter, Comrade Kehinde Osasona and Barrister Emmanuel Ekwe, the body particularly charged stakeholders and political actors to eschew post-election violence and embrace the winner of the election.

According to FPS, the fallout of the election indicated that the country was sick and needed a true healer to heal it.

“By all standards, it is our belief, Tinubu’s forays at both private and public sector, his exploits as governor of Lagos State, his political acumen and vast knowledge of modern-day governance, place him in good stead to deliver.

“We at FPS do not doubt the ability of the president-elect to deliver and urge him to source home and abroad eggheads to fill his cabinet.

“Moreover, being a media-friendly personality who knows the working of the media and how its agenda-setting role has helped shape the nation’s destiny, Tinubu should ensure media inclusion in his government as a way of defeating mediocrity that has become the order of the day.

“By that, we mean that professionals and core media practitioners both private and government-owned should be engaged as spokespersons, special advisers, special assistants, and chief press secretaries to man the various agencies, parastatals and ministries, and other sub-units to ensure effective feedback and enhancement of professionalism in all ramifications.

“Also of utmost importance is the need to carry out a holistic restructuring of the country, as a way of healing old wounds and new sores occasioned by the outcome of the 2023 polls.

“The in-coming All Progressives Congress (APC) led government will also write its name in gold by addressing speedily spate of infrastructural deficit across Nigeria and abrogating of the indigenization policy, which has not done any good to us than divide us and threatening our heterogeneous status in a united nation,” the statement added.

Against the backdrop, the body has therefore vowed to continue to play its part in nation-building and help birth a prosperous Nigeria.

