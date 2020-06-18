Fracas: Kaduna assembly moves against 7 members

Seven lawmakers allegedly involved in the fracas on the floor of the Kaduna State Assembly on June 11, are to face the Ethics and Privileges Committee of the house.

This was the resolution of the assembly during its sitting Tuesday after a motion moved by the member representing Zaria City constituency, Alhaji Suleiman Dabo.

In the motion, Dabo said that the attitude of the members had caused embarrassment to the assembly as such those involved must be made to explain their actions in order to redeem the image of the lawmakers and the state.

He said that the seven lawmakers, not only attempted to seize the mace, but also caused confusion in their attempts to prevent the House from sitting.

According to him, their conduct was uncalled for as they are being referred to as honorable members and should be seen as one.

He listed the seven members allegedly involved in the fracas as, former speaker, Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi-Shagali, Alhaji Mukhtar Isa-Hazo, who was removed as deputy speaker, and Alhaji Dahiru Liman.

The rest include Alhaji Yusuf Salihu, Alhaji Salisu Isa, Alhaji Nasiru Usman and Mr Nuhu Shadalafiya.

According to Dabo, the seven lawmakers conducted themselves in a disorderly manner, obstructed the business of the house and attempted to steal the mace.

“Their refusal to conform to the standing order of the house and willful disregard of the authority of the house, brought upon the house a total embarrassment as it was aired and published in all media houses and circulated in the new media.

“It has portrayed a bad image of the house in particular and Kaduna state as a whole.”

He added: “I hereby recommend that the members mentioned above should be referred to the committee on ethics and privileges for investigation and proper necessary action which should be taken against them.”

The sitting, presided by the Speaker, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, adopted the motion and directed the seven members to appear before the Ethics and Privileges Committee to defend themselves. The committee was given one week to submit its report.

Meanwhile, the House has constituted its standing committees, with Mr Tanimu Musa, member representing Kachia constituency, heading the Information and Public Affairs Committee.

Other committees include, Housing and Urban Development, Human Services and Social Development, Public Works and Infrastructure, Interfaith, Legislative Compliance and Health.

The assembly also named Alhaji Shehu Inusa as Chief Whip; Alhaji Bala Umar, Deputy Chief Whip, and Alhaji Bashir Idris-Gatari as Deputy Minority Leader.(NAN)