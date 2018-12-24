Frampton delays decision on his future after defeat



Carl Frampton will not rush into a decision over his future following his defeat by Josh Warrington in a memorable IBF featherweight world title fight in Manchester.

After his unanimous points loss, the Belfast fighter hinted he will consider retiring but will first “forget about boxing” for at least a couple of weeks.

“I don’t even want to think about boxing for a while,” he added.

“I just want to go home and see my kids and we’ll see [what the future holds].”

The 31-year-old, who had stated in the pre-fight build up that he intended to take a “big fights or no fights” approach to the remainder of his career, added: “I do not know what I am going to do.”

Outfought and outboxed

Fans at Manchester Arena were treated to a main event almost certain to be under consideration for fight of the year, with Warrington’s outstanding start setting the tone for the bout.

“The better man won and that is it. He outfought me and out-boxed me,” conceded Frampton, who sustained a cut under his left eye in the opening rounds.

The undefeated Englishman caught Frampton off guard with a relentless flurry of punches in the first two rounds, eventually sending the former two-weight world champion staggering across the ring.

“The way the first two rounds went set the pace for the fight and changed how everything was happening,” Frampton said.

“I feel like I did well enough to steal a few rounds and come back into it but he won the fight fair and square.”





