France more commited to Africa

I am pleased with the news that French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to remain committed and increase French aid to less developed countries, especially in Africa in order to assist in developing the continent.

This is coming after recent efforts by France to assist Africa, especially with the recent visit of President Macron to Africa.

He said recently that France would be increasing its grants from $10 billion to $15 billion in 2020 to 2030.

This is like a challenge to other former colonial masters, especially Britain, to reawaken their consciousness to Africa’s contemporary challenges, especially as those challenges appear to be growing.

Britain should take more interest in her former colonies as does France.

Stephen Duru, Apo, Abuja

