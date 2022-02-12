Frank Mba out, Olumuyiwa Adejobi in as new Force spokesman

The Nigeria Police Force, Saturday, announced that the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, has handed over the duties and responsibilities of the Force Public Relations Department to his Deputy, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Admin Officer, Force Public Relations Department, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a press statement in Abuja.

“The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, has handed over the duties and responsibilities of the Force Public Relations Department to his Deputy, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who takes charge of the Department with immediate effect.

“This change of baton follows CP Mba’s nomination by the Inspector-General of Police for the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos,” the statement read in part.

According to the admin officer, “Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Ibadan where he studied Archeology and Geography (Combined Honours).

“He also holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University. He was the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Ogun State Command from 2008 to 2016; PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016; and PPRO Lagos State Police Command between September, 2020 and August, 2021.

“CSP Adejobi is an experienced communicator and image manager who has achieved great strides in his previous appointments. He is a member of several professional bodies and associations which include: Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); International Public Relations Association (IPRA); Pointman Leadership Institute, USA; International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria.”

He added that CSP Adejobi seeks support from all and sundary as he discharges his duties and can be reached on 08037168147.