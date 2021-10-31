Fraud alert: N80,000 stipends under the payroll support scheme not true -FG

The Steering Committee of the MSMEs Survival Fund and the Guaranteed Off Take Stimulus Scheme headed by the Hon Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Maryam Katagum,has called on the general public is enjoined to disregard any message(s) requesting individuals to drop their account details on a WhatsApp platform to access N80,000 as stipends under the Payroll Support scheme.

In a press release issued in Abuja and signed by Project Delivery Office.

Survival Fund/ Guaranteed Off take Scheme, Tola Johnson explained that it has been drawn to an ongoing fraudulent social media campaign requesting individuals to drop their account details on a WhatsApp platform to access N80,000 as stipends under the Payroll Support scheme.

Johnson said the notice requesting the public or individuals to disclose their account details on a WhatsApp platform is fraudulent and should be disregarded by all and sundry as this message is not from the Project Delivery Office of the scheme.

“The procedure for the implementation of all tracks of the Survival Fund and Guaranteed Off Take Stimulus Scheme does not require public display of account details to individuals or groups.

“It is also pertinent to note that under no track of the scheme are beneficiaries given the sum of N80,000 either in installments or in whole.