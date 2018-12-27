‘Fraud’: DSS hands over Aisha Buhari’s orderly to Police

The Department of State Services (DSS) has handed over an orderly, DSP Sani Baba-Inna, attached to the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, to the Police for investigation over allegations of fraud.

Baba-Inna served as aide de camp to the First Lady until he was arrested in September for allegedly using his office and Mrs Buhari’s name for influence peddling to the tune of N2.5 billion.

A press statement by the spokesperson of the service, Mr Peter Afunnaya, yesterday in Abuja said that, “He has been handed over to the Police for further administrative action.”

The service absolved Mrs Buhari of involvement in her aide’s alleged fraudulent activities stating that: “Investigation, however, disclosed that he was never, at any given time or circumstance, directly or indirectly, instructed, by the First Lady, to act or collect, in her name, money or material gifts from any person(s) or group(s).”

Afunanya said that the former aide to the First Lady would be disciplined by the Police, after forwarding the outcome of its investigation into the alleged fraud.

He, however, did not state whether or not the investigation uncovered suspected illicit funds with Mr Baba-Ina, or the precise amount.

