‘Fraud’: Embatled Hushpuppi moved to California for prosecution, sacks lawyer

Alleged fraudster, Raymond Igbalode Abas popularly known as Hushpuppi has been transferred to the Central District of California for prosecution.

Already, the alleged fraudster has settled for a government lawyer after his case was transferred to another district.

Mr Abbas, 37, who was resident in Dubai and known for flaunting extravagant lifestyle on social media, was arrested last month over money laundering allegations. He was extradited to the U.S on July 3.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation had earlier alleged that Mr Abbas was part of a network that made “hundreds of millions of dollars” from business email compromise frauds and other scams.

He was transferred to the Central District of California for prosecution and remanded in the custody of the U.S. Marshal in accordance to 18 U.S.C. § 3142(f).

Hushpuppi was denied bail in the United States in spite of his former lawyer, Gal Pissetzky, insisting that his job as an Instagram celebrity pays for his expenditures.

