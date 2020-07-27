‘Fraud’: Hushpuppi gets another lawyer

Alleged internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi has hired another top rated lawyer to represent him in California.

The first lawyer Hushpuppi hired, Gal Pissetzky, is only licensed to practice in Chicago and will now be supported by Vicki Podberesky of Andrues/Podberesky law firm based in Los Angeles.

Vicki Podberesky’s law firm has a reputation in representing individuals in both state and federal criminal matters, as well as companies and individuals in administrative and in-house investigations.

Pissetzky had applied to appear Pro hac vice on behalf of the alleged fraudster in California on July 22, with an attestation letter from the Attorney Registration and the Disciplinary Commission of the Supreme Court in Illinois.

According to report, Mrs Podberesky was hired as the local counsel to work with Mr Pitsetssky after Justice Pedro V Castillo of the U.S court in California granted the Chicago lawyer’s Pro hac vice request.

Pissetzky who spoke with Journalists, also disclosed that the case is far from being set to go to trial as government of the United States of America is yet to turn over all the evidence.

Pissetzky however said date for the next court appearance is yet to be fixed.