FRC to partner tertiary institutions on fiscal responsibility

In a bid to deepen fiscal responsibility in Nigeria, the Fiscal Responsibility Commission is seeking strong partnership with the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and the National Universities Commission (NUC).

According to a statement by Head, Strategic Communications, FRC, Bede Ogueri Anyanwu, the partnership will not only create awareness among students in tertiary institutions, it will also promote fiscal responsibility among Nigeria’s youth population.

Speaking when he visited the helmsmen of both agencies, FRC Chairman, Barr. Victor Muruako, admitted that a a lot of people especially tertiary institutions lacked knowledge of the initiative in the country He therefore, requested its inclusion in the curriculum of the tertiary Institutions.

The FRC helmsman also asked for a collaboration with the regulating Institutions to ensure the orderly and deliberate development of a well-coordinated and productive tertiary Institution’s system that will guarantee quality and relevant education for national development and global competitiveness.

The FRC boss expressed his conviction that the term “relevant education for national development” in their missions covers education that prioritizes discussions, advisories, instruction and research about how best to provide for prudent management of the nation’s resources; ensure the long-term economic stability of the national economy, greater accountability and transparency in fiscal operations within a medium-term fiscal policy framework; and promote and enforce the nation’s economic objectives. These according to him, represent the purpose of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007 as enunciated in its long title.

Muruako said, the Commission intends to identify suitable youth influencers and equip them to spread the fiscal responsibility message amongst the youth population noting that the Commission has commenced the implementation of this plan by leveraging its partnerships with ICPC and others to hold indoctrination sessions with members of ICPC’s Anti-Corruption Vanguard who are university students and believe that these frontline beneficiaries will cascade the message and commitment to fiscal responsibility.

He noted that FRC has a plan to reach lecturers of academic disciplines in the social sciences, management, business, law and similar disciplines with elucidations that will empower them to give due attention to fiscal responsibility management in the due coverage of their respective course contents.

NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed appreciated the FRC Chairman’s efforts assuring that the Commission will do it’s bit to ensure smooth collaboration and the ultimate realization of the required projects.

Also, the Executive Secretary of NCCE, Prof. Paulinus Chijioke Okwelle commended the FRC on its drive to promote transparency and accountability in Ministries, Directorates and Agencies (MDAs).

