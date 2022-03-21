Free trade zones: NEPZA reveals two foreign medical coys ready to invest in cancer, kidney treatment 



Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, has revealed that two foreign hospital management companies, Citizens Health Limited, and Brown Brommel Medicals in Abuja are ready to set up world class hospitals for cancer and kidney treatment respectively.

The NEPZA boss described the development as a realisation of a joint dream, adding that the authority are working towards using the special medical zones to end decades of medical tourism by Nigerians abroad.

Prof. Adesugba while playing host to the officials of the companies in Abuja on Monday said the frequent and sustained medical trips abroad by citizens have continued to hurt the economy badly.

He said the newly approved special medical zone located in Lekki was attracting expected attention.

He further said the huge area overlooking large body of water and isolated swamps clustered by the Lekki Quadrant of Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Free Zone, Dangote Free Zone Enterprises as well as Alaro City Free Zone made it hot-spot for investment chains.

Adesugba promised that the authority was prepared to relax perceived stringent rules to ensure the comfort of anchor tenants, adding that the future gains that could accrue to investors who dared to first explore the zone usually would out-weigh the initial challenges.

The NEPZA chief executive officer also explained that investors should prospect similar zones in Katsina and Ilorin, saying that the federal government was committed to using the special medical/pharmaceutical free zones to drastically reduce medical tourism abroad.

The Vice President of Brown Brommel Medicals, Mr Brain Barnes, said the company has come to explore the possibility of setting up of an advanced modern integrated diagnostic and dialysis centre at the zone, adding that the center proposed to sit on 10 hectares of land would also provide sundry medical services.

Barnes, who was represented by Mr Chris Obuekwe, Group Managing Director, said the company was delighted to take advantage of the country’s free trade zone scheme, adding that citizens deserved to enjoy the best of medical services the world could provide.

On her part, a director with the Citizen Health Limited, Ms Cynthia Okirie, said the company aims at tapping into the free zone incentives to transfer the required health technology and services into the country.

She explained that the company was known for its proficiency in the treatment and management of cancer, adding that the Lekki special medical free zone would serve as the ideal lunch pad for the improvement of the health sector in Nigeria.