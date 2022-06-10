French Open champion injured, skips Berlin event

French Open champion Iga Swiatek will skip next week’s Berlin Open WTA 500 tournament due to a shoulder issue, but the world No 1 said on Friday that she hopes to be fully fit for Wimbledon starting later this month.

Poland’s Swiatek defeated American Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 in the Roland Garros final last week to win her second Grand Slam title following a triumph in Paris in 2020.

However, she will now head to the Wimbledon grasscourt Grand Slam starting on June 27 without any preparatory tournament.

“Due to a recurrent discomfort I am feeling in my shoulder, unfortunately I need to withdraw from the bett1open in Berlin,” Swiatek tweeted.

“I’m sorry I will not be able to play there. I will focus on recovery and rest in order to be ready for Wimbledon.”

Swiatek, who took over as No 1 when Australian Ash Barty announced her shock retirement in March, has been in red-hot form recently and has won 35 consecutive matches – matching the longest unbeaten streak since Venus Williams in 2000.

The Berlin Open will begin on Monday.

