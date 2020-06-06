Fresh 8,855 Coronavirus cases hit Russia

Report emerged on Saturday that Russia recorded 8,855 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number to 458,689.

According to the country’s emergency task force, 197 new fatalities were registered, with 8,708 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

The death toll in the country rose to 5,725, while a total of 221,388 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last week, the Russian government started lifting coronavirus restrictions inside the country, saying the situation had stabilized and proceeded to reopen economy.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced a three-phase plan to overcome the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, suggesting stabilization by the end of the year, complete restoration in the first half of 2021, and achieving sustainable growth in late 2021.

The government has yet to decide on resumption of travel and tourism, with both international air and railway traffic still suspended and borders closed to foreigners.

The pandemic has claimed more than 395,00 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the world’s worst-hit countries.

Over 6.74 million cases have been reported worldwide, while nearly 2.75 million people have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

(www.newsnow.co.uk)