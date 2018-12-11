Fresh ASUU/FG negotiation collapses

Another meeting between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended Monday night without resolution to the dispute.

The meeting which held at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment was to find a lasting solution to the ongoing industrial action by the university teachers but it ended with no compromise on either party.

At least four other meetings have been held between both parties before yesterday’s since the strike commenced on November 5.

While addressing newsmen, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige said the meeting had been adjourned to December 17.

Ngige said the federal government was taking all necessary measures to address ASUU’s grievances.

Ngige had earlier appealed to the striking lecturers to ensure that yesterday’s dialogue yield results that would lead to the end of the strike.

”The strike is five weeks old today and it is not in anybody’s interest. We will ensure the needful is done,” he said.

Meanwhile, ASUU chairman, Biodun Ogunyemi, said the union would wait for the next meeting with the government to see how far it will deliver on its promises before it will take a decision on whether to suspend the industrial action or to continue.

The union embarked on strike on November 5 over poor funding of public universities and non-implementation of previous agreements by the government.