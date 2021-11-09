Fresh crisis hits Adamawa APC as stakeholders reject new excos

There seems not to be an end to internal wrangling rocking Adamawa state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as party stakeholders in Yola South local government under the auspices of Yola South APC Stakeholders Forum have rejected the newly inaugurated ward and local government excos.

They made their position known yesterday at a press briefing in Yola and attended by major party stakeholders in the local government. They accused some politicians, through their cronies of locked themselves up in the comfort of their houses and inaugurated their loyalists as party exco at wards and local government levels even when election did not take place in the local government.

Speaking at a press conference in Yola, the deputy chairman of the forum, Alhaji Idris Baba Attah, said wards and local government congresses did not take place in the local government as stipulated by the party guidelines, but some people are hell bent on imposing their cronies and went ahead to inaugurate their surrogates at wards and local governments.

“We, the entire stakeholders of APC in Yola South have observed with dismay the absence of wards and local government congresses which did not take place according as stipulated in APC party guidelines. We earlier wrote a letter of complaint to the Ward Congresses Appeal Committee on the 31st day of July, 2021 to buttress our assertion, but nothing has been done.

“Going by the letters of our complaint, there were no wards or local government congresses in Yola south local government. We are of the view that you cannot build something on nothing and expect it to stand, it will definitely collapse. Therefore, we resolved as follows; “We reject the sworn in members of wards and local government excos of APC in Yola south which was done fraudulently. We earlier on prayed that the National Convention Committee should as a matter of urgency constitute a body of respectable individuals who are beyond reproach to conduct a free, fair and credible congresses in Yola South that has not been carried out and we still stand by it,” he said.

Attah further drew the attention of both the national and state chapters of the party to take necessary steps to salvage the party by some few selfish individuals who are hell bent in sinking the party ahead of 2023 which will spell doom and disaster to the party. He stressed that it is the only way to avoid Zamfara scenario and salvage the party in the state.

He vowed that they will not conduct any business with the illegally inaugurated excos and will go to any length within the ambit of the law to ensure that justice and fairness prevail and protect their rights, stating that they will not allow anybody, no matter how highly placed he is.