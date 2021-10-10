Fresh crisis hits Oyo APC over Oct 16 state congress.

Fresh crisis now rocks the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state as a faction in the party, the Unity Forum, has kicked against the setting up of a committee on the zoning of positions preceding the conduct the Oct 16 state congress.

Unity Forum in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan Thursday asked APC members in the state to ignore the Committee set up by the Chairman APC Elders Advisory Committee, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala .

The Forum in the statement emphasized that it was not consulted in the constitution of the committee describing the exercise a “a fraudulent plot by a minority group within the APC to impose itself on the overwhelming majority of members of the party.



According to Unity Forum, the setting up of the said committee was nothing but new scheme ” by the largely PDP elements in the state APC to hijack the party in the tradition of the party from which they recently joined the APC.” .

“On Wednesday September 29, 2021, a three-man delegation of the Unity Forum met with the ex governor Akala on the need for a single state congress. Governor Akala agreed on the need for a critical stakeholders meeting”, it said.

The Forum added, ” there is enough evidence of bad faith in the composition of the 9-man committee. We call on the leadership of the APC at the national level to be watchful of the PDP elements in the APC who appear hellbent on destroying the progressives party in Oyo state”.

“It was agreed that both sides should generate 13 names for the congress. He indeed sent the list of 13 nominees and consultations were on for the remaining 13 nominees when suddenly there was news of the constitution of a 9- man zoning committee.”In the statement, the Forum expressed disappointment in what it called lack of good faith on the part of Otunba Alao Akala’s move against the quest by party members to have one united state congress on October 16..”There is enough evidence of bad faith in the composition of the 9-man committee. We call on the leadership of the APC at the national level to be watchful of the PDP elements in the APC who appear hellbent on destroying the progressives party in Oyo state”.