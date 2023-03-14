Fresh electricity blackout hits Abuja

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has alerted its customers residing along Apo-Gudu, Abuja, that there will be maintenance at the Gudu Injection sub-station, thereby distorting power in Abuja area.

This was disclosed in a statement by AEDC in Abuja on Monday.

The company stated that the maintenance would take place on March 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The statement reads, “The Management of Abuja Electricity Distribution PIc, (AEDC) wishes to inform its esteemed customers residing in the listed areas; Sharia Court of Appeal, Federal Boys College, Sharon plaza, Anon plaza, Cedar Crest hospital, MKK Plaza, Durumi 3 Shell estate, A.A. Shafa Filling Station, Amina Court, NPI estate, Prince & Princess estate, parts of Kaura district, Dubai market, behind Games Village, part of Durumi 2, Adisa estate and environs that our team of engineers will be carrying out a maintenance exercise on a 33kV Feeder serving the area on March 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

”While we regret the inconvenience, we would like to assure our valued customers that the the exercise is expected to ensure improved power supply to these areas.”

