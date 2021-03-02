Fresh fuel queue is artificial scarcity, APC declares



The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the fresh fuel queue across the country were artificially created to cause scarcity.

The party, however urged Nigerians not to engage in panic buying.

The country has witnessed long queue for fuel across the major cities in the last two day but the ruling party said there was no need for such.

In a statement signed Tuesday in Abuja by the National Secretary

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John J. Akpanudoedehe, said the party has gotten assurance from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, that there is more than enough petrol to last the country for 40 days.

“The leadership of the All Progressives Congress in touch with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari over the fuel queues noticed in some parts of the country.

“It is an artificial fuel scarcity.

“We have recieved assurances from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and NNPC GMD that there is more than enough petrol to last the country for 40 days. There is no need for panic buying and we urge petroleum filling stations to resist the urge to hoard products and illegally hike prices.”