Fresh headache for Rohr as injury rules out Uzoho from South Africa clash

Super Falcons first-choice goalkeeper has confirmed that he will miss the AFCON qualification against South Africa in Johannesburg and also the friendly against the Cranes of Uganda three days later after suffering from a collision with another player in their Sunday Segunda Division fixture against Cadiz.

In an official statement released on the club’s website, Elche confirms the goalkeeper’s injury saying that he will be out for 4 weeks.

“The footballer Francis Uzoho has undergone today’s radiological tests at the Tesla Clinic that determined that the player has a fracture of the seventh costal arch after the blow suffered yesterday at the Ramón de Carranza stadium. The estimated time of withdrawal is 4 weeks. Medical part offered by the Medical Services of Elche C.F.”

The 20-year old was listed in Gernot Rohr’s 23 man list that will feature against the Bafana Bafana and the Cranes of Uganda.

Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa of Eyimba International will now battle for Uzoho’s spot for the Eagles’ next two games.

