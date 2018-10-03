Fresh panic in Mpape as rock oozes fire

Residents of Mpape area of Abuja have been gripped by a fresh panic as certain rock within the area oozes fire.

According to report a hole that developed at the base of a rocky area ignited and has since been melting surrounding rocks.

Recall that the area also witnessed earth tremor recently.

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon.

Abubakar Bwari said that so far, the burnt rocks which looks like the effect of molten magma will be tested to determine the main cause of the incident.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the scene of the incident, Bwari urged residents not to panic because the government is untop of the matter.

“Our team lead by the Director General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) have taken samples, they will go and test it and after that we will know what actually happened.

We are glad that our community leaders are vigilant to things around them.

“We were at the earth tremor committee meeting when we heard of this, we will urge the community not to panic because we are untop of the matter, just give us some time, we will investigate and get back to you.” Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Mallam Muhammed Bello said that the area will be cordoned off so samples are not tampered with.

“We have experts from the Solid Minerals ministry who have seen what oozed out and based on preliminary observation this right now should not make residents very concerned because they have taken samples and the matter is dry as you can see, nothing can be determined until after thorough investigation.

“Police will condone off this area so that samples will not be tampered with, we are grateful to the Chairman of the Area Council and residents for immediately alerting us but whatever happens the government will ensure that the lives and property of residents are not at risk.” Director NGSA Alex Nwegbu explained that NGSA will establish in the next two days if the fire is coming from down under or surface.

An eyewitness who recounts how the fire started said, “We saw whitish smoke coming out from the bush; we thought an animal was probably there so we picked a stone and threw in the direction and it caught fire.”

