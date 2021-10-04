Fresh recruitment: NNPC breaks silence

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), on Sunday, gave the red light signal to warn Nigerians against the activities of some fraudsters using the social media to circulate information that it is recruiting staff.

Garba Deen Muhammad, spokesman of the group, in a statement, while urging the public not to fall to the antic, said whenever such exercise would be conducted Nigerians would be informed through the appropriate channel, including its official website.

Muhammad, Group General Manager, said in the statement: “This is to inform the public that the information circulating in the Social Media that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety.

“Whenever NNPC decides to conduct a recruitment exercise, it will announce this to the public through authentic public communication channels including the NNPC’s website (www.nnpcgroup.com). Once again the NNPC is NOT RECRUITING. Thank you.”