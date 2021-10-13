Fresh relief for Kebbi market fire victims

Perhaps, his military versatility might have informed Colonel Samai’la Bature Chama of the many deficiencies that tamed the socio-economic growth of Kebbi state created in August 27, 1991. He might also tap the soldierly instincts to conclude its lower entrepreneurial disposition to top the rest.

It can’t however be disputed that Kebbi, a once leading ancient kingdom, was naturally the home of scholars, abode of the intellects before that was subdued to Land of Equity weighing an equal value-chains.

From this perspective, the last Military Administrator, MILAD, thought within a limited time frame to enliven the culture of trading and commercial undertakings into the psyche of the heterogeneous Kebbi State people. Agrarian by nature, Kebbi was one of the “Rural States” in the federation that vastly commanded a lot of endowments, too numerous to mention. These natural resources have remained untapped and exploited to serve as factors to propel its commercial and industrial potency across the globe.

As the pull part of the push processes, Col. Bature Chama set his vision into motion. He established the first modern central market and a spacious motor park in Birnin-Kebbi, seat of the Kebbi state government in 1998/1999.

Cynical interpretations of these viable projects were none or less reversed towards the end of the year 2000. It was a period of sorrow and regret when people noticed the outbreak of fire at the old central market in Birnin-Kebbi metropolis. It started at dawn and lasted the whole day, when victims and sympathisers gained access to note of their burnt wares and esteem documents. This misfortune, roundly accepted as divinely ordained, reawaken the business concern to relocate to the new modern market site.

Decked with befitting facilities such as public toilets, space, security and health care outfits, the ever growing market family members felt of the new edifice as legendary and vowed to sustain it. As Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Matawallen Gwandu) transformed their lives into an earthly heaven of sort, the new central market also registered its first fire outbreak in 2016 which recorded the highest loss of money and wares in the history of Kebbi state.

At the last count, 249 permanent shops and close to a thousand temporary types were razed. Suffice to note that the government had risen to the challenge with equitable distribution of N100m to over 900 victims. The affected traders also got N10m donation from the United Bank for Africa (UBA). The other N10m pledged by the state national legislators is yet to be redeemed.

As a matter that called for priority attention, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu had constructed over 800 lock-ups and open shops at the cost of N1.5b.

As material witnesses, the 2016 fire victims have delved into prayer sessions for their salvations and the authorities in Kebbi state. Their past glory and grandeur were now regained through the apt leadership of Bagudu. It now dawns on all and sundry that the multi-million naira new central market complex counts among the variable public edifices in the state capital, Birnin Kebbi.

