Friendly: Cranes cage Eagles in Asaba, three days after picking AFCON tickets

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were tonight held to a goalless draw by robust-playing Uganda in a friendly staged at a packed Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, three days after Coach Gernot Rohr-tutored team booked a place ahead of 2019 Nations Cup in Cameroon.

Nigeria created the better chances, but the Cranes of Uganda proved a very physical test for their hosts.

It was a keenly contested first half with both teams carving out chances but could not put them away.

Nigeria bossed the possession by 63 percent to 37% and they recorded four corners to the one by Uganda.

Uganda could have taken the lead after just 10 minutes, but the Uganda forward blasted his effort into the packed stands.

Four minutes later, Victor Osimhen could have got his name on the scoreboard but he was not decisive inside the Uganda box.

And minutes later the Sporting Charleroi striker’s glancing header missed the mark narrowly.

Debutant Samuel Chukwueze was a delight to watch as he dazzled with his magical left foot from the right wing.

After the interval, the Eagles continued to search for the go-ahead goal.

Coach Gernot Rohr brought in William Ekong, Samuel Kalu and Isaac Success.

Kalu in particular tested the Uganda defence, while both Mikel Agu and Success enjoyed some god chances, but the Cranes kept their shape to hold out for a deserved goalless draw.

The newly commissioned Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba will therefore have to wait for some months to record its first goal in an international encounter.

The Ugandans, as they had done before frustrated the Super Eagles as they did three years ago in Uyo, where they snatched a late winner and spoilt the party for Vincent Enyeama who was having his 100th international cap.

Eagles 4-2-3-1 –Daniel Akpeyi – Jamilu Collins, Bryan Idowu, John Ogu (Kelechi Iheanacho 88), Semi Ajayi – Mikel Agu, Oghenekaro Etebo (William Ekong 46) – Alex Iwobi (Henry Onyekuru 75), Ahmed Musa (Moses Simon 68), Samuel Chukwueze (Samuel Kalu 46) – Victor Osimhen (Isaac Success 46)

