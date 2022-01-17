Friends immortalise Catholic priest, unveil foundation in Abuja

Friends and well-wishers of late Monsignor Ralph Okechukwu Madu, Monday, celebrated an anniversary mass in his memory, thereafter unveiled a memorial foundation for the Catholic priest, who died in January last year.





Speaking during the event held at St Gabriel’s Catholic Chaplaincy, Abuja, chairman of the event and former Senator representing Imo West, Osita Izunaso, said the good life lived by the late Catholic priest was the reason for immortalising him through the unveiling of a foundation in his memory.

He said: “By this time last year, we were receiving phone calls on the death of Monsignor Ralph Madu, which was shocking. However, I want to state that he is not dead, but alive in the Lord. After the unveiling of the foundation in his honour, we will have a task on our hands, which is fulfilling the dreams of the initiators.





“Monsignor Ralph Okechukwu Madu was erudite, well educated. Even after he got a PhD, he took a course in Mass Communication, while lecturing in Enugu. He was a good man. If he wasn’t a good man, there wouldn’t be this love and massive turnout this Monday evening. So, his memory lives on and we pray the foundation will be sustainable.”



Also speaking, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee of the Monsignor Ralph Okechukwu Madu Memorial Foundation (MROMMF), Rev. Fr. Jude Ike, said the journey to the formation of the foundation started in June last year, few months after the death of the Monsignor, as his friends and well wishers suggested establishing a foundation in his memory.

“What is happening here this night, that is the unveiling of a foundation in the memory of Monsignor Ralph Okechukwu Madu, started in June last year, when many of his friends suggested we immortalise him through a foundation. We had to draw up a list of his friends, well wishers and associates.

“We went ahead to register the foundation with the Corporate Affairs Commission, in readiness for its launch today, marking the anniversary of his death. To the glory of God, the project is already a success, judging from the turn out of priests and those he associated with over the years. It is our sincere prayer that the Foundation will be sustainable,” he said.

Highlight of the occasion was the blessing of the crest in memory of Monsignor Ralph Okechukwu Madu by the the Chief Celebrant and Bishop of Minna, His Lordship, Most Rev. Dr. Martin Uzoukwu.