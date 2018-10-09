From APC, Alao-Akala reportedly heads to ADC, his 4th political party in four years

Former Governor of Oyo State Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala has again changed parties making the African Democratic Party, ADP his fourth political party in as many years.

Alao-Akala’s defection was still being whispered in political circles especially among chieftains of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

It was gathered that his defection followed perceptions among in his camp that he was cheated during the recent governorship primaries in the state.

The defection follows Alao-Akala’s earlier defections first from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to Labour Party in 2015.

He left the PDP after he lost the governorship ticket to Senator Folarin. Following the 2015 election which he participated in as the Labour Party ticket and in which he took third, he again shifted base to the APC where he stayed until his unannounced defection to the ADP.

He was one of the aspirants that cried out against alleged moves by Governor Abiola Ajimobi to foist Joseph Tegbe as APC candidate.

Remarkably, Tegbe did not make it. Alao-Akala did not pick repeated calls on the development on Tuesday, but a close associate of his confirmed the development.

“Yes, it is no longer a rumour that Alao-Akala has left the APC and he has now been offered the gubernatorial ticket of the ADP. He was not happy how the APC handled the election that produced Adebayo Adelabu,” he said.

Adelabu is the grandson of the pre-independence Ibadan popular politician, Adelabu “ Penkelemesi” who died at the age of 43 in March 1958.

“You know, when you are treated like a leper in a party you have contributed so much, what are you expected to do? To seek cover where your will and aspirations will be respected,” he concluded.

