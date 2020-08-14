From #BBNaija house, Kiddwaya reaches out to DJ Cuppy

Big brother Housemate Kiddwaya has sent a shout-out to his ‘favorite girl’, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy.

During his diary session today, big brother asked him to send a shout-out to two people, and DJ Cuppy was the second person he sent a message

He encouraged her to keep supporting him.

“The second message goes out to my other favorite girl, Cuppy, I know she’s supporting me a lot out there, so I want to thank you for your support. You have always been there for me, you are very close to my heart, I love you always,…” he said.

