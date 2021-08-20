From Real Madrid, Odegaard makes permanent switch to Arsenal

Arsenal have signed midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid for a fee in the region of £30m while goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has completed a medical before a move from Sheffield United.

Norway international Odegaard, 22, spent the second half of last season on loan at Emirates Stadium.

He made 20 appearances in all competitions and scored two goals.

The deal for England Under-21 international Ramsdale is worth £24m plus a further £6m in add-ons.

Ramsdale, 23, who made 38 Premier League appearances for the Blades last season, will join Bernd Leno and Runar Alex Runarsson as Arsenal’s goalkeepers.

Odegaard, who has signed a four-year deal with the option of an extra year, joins Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares as Arsenal’s signings this summer.

He will not be available for Sunday’s Premier League match with Chelsea as he waits for visa clearance.