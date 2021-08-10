From Science and Technology to Science and Innovation, what change?

Over the years, technology has made the world more civilized and gradually drifting from the usual mastermind (resource-based) to the trendy aspect of knowledge and this has prompted the change in name of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. BINTA SHAMA reports.

Research shows that almost every activity of man today revolves around technology, from the smart devices to advanced computers, and sophisticated engineering equipment – technology has it all.

Breaking it down, innovation in the actual sense touches every aspect of economic development whether education, health, banking, agriculture, communication, power, information, gas, engineering, security, etc. It is to this fact that the Federal Government of Nigeria is fighting judiciously to see that the ministry concentrates on anything science as long as it comes forth with positive results.

Since assumption of office, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu is determined to improve and encourage indigenous innovators and research work in order to contribute to the development of the nation using Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

From FMST to FMSTI….

The federal government on Friday last week at a world press conference via the minister disclosed the approval of the change of name of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. The change is said to reposition the ministry to drive the innovation agenda and catalyse Nigeria’s economic growth. Adding that the benefits of the name change and repositioning of the ministry will include irreversible indigenous industrialisation platform for higher productivity, job creation and quality employment generation in the economy, a significant level of poverty alleviation.

Interest of federal government on science

The present administration has been in the school of thought that Nigeria should shift more from resource-based to knowledge-based as the world is fast-tracking on the path of technology. For decades, both developed and developing nations have been seriously focusing on their innovations and scientists concurrently which have brought them to lime light. Speaking of China and its large achievements in a short while has left many nations with envy, admiration and desire to imitate and achieve great heights.

Ministry’s interventions for change

Onu said theuse of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) to catalyse Nigeria’s economic growth and competitiveness prompted the approval of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap (NSTIR 2017-2030). “This document laid out a core policy for driving positive socio-economic outcomes through STI initiatives in all activity sectors of the economy.”

On the other hand, the ministry received in urgency a group of students and teachers of the Marist College Yangoji Abuja, where the sum of N5million was awarded for inventing the Sensebox and Aquabot devices, which are monitoring devices for air and water pollution respectively to keep the flag flying.

In like manner, the ministry via its annual ritual of bringing indigenous innovators, researchers, investors, schools, research and development work, industries, etc. has consistently rewarded them for their creativity and zeal to move the nation forward.

So also, in a recent visual meeting with the Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) based in Dubai UAE Mr. Francesco La Camera, the Minister called for the production of indigenous solar cells, stating that the production of indigenous solar cells will have a positive attendant effect on many industries in the country.

“The indigenous production of solar cells will drop the price of solar panels by 60% and aid Nigeria’s transformation into a green economy. On this note, we sought your assistance on Institutional Capacity building for research in enhancing green hydrogen energy, because as a nation Nigeria has immense gas reserves.”

Reactions by stakeholders

An indigenous innovator Engr. Terfa Timothy Addingi a craft designer of tractors, ‘specially designed and built in Nigeria is of the view that the change is a welcome development. “I understand that there is a ‘National Science Technology and Innovation’ proposal with a roadmap to a national economic development, that has been approved by the president. And in order to effectively implement this roadmap, a name change and rebranding is necessary.

“Personally, I don’t know the content of that proposal or how it will benefit our economy, but I really like the concept that ‘SOMETHING NEW’ is happening in the ministry. With a new name comes rebranding, new strategy, new approaches andperhaps, an openness to make fundamental changes that will reposition the ministry to make greater impact.

“I am indeed hopeful that the change we’ve long waited for is finally here. Science technology and innovation is key to developing a nation. I hope the NEW mandates of the ministry will include: encouraging technical activities in our schools through grants, competition etc. create enabling environments to promote home grown innovations in the key sectors of our economy, remove unnecessary bureaucracy that have hindered our growth in this sector,” Addingi stated.

Director-Generals’ reactions

The Director-General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) Professor Husaaini Doko Ibrahim said the initiative would make Nigerians embrace their raw materials, make proper use of them to the finished product. “If you observe, most countries that export their raw materials don’t make profits like the country that receives it, refines it and then exports it back more expensive than how it was purchased. However, this has been the major aim of the present administration, working towards reducing Nigerians depending solely on the importation of foreign goods so as to standardize our economy in a competitive manner. For a country to grow, it will really need to stop exporting its resources in raw form and concentrate on adding value to them.”

Similarly, the Director-General National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) Dr. DanAzimi Mohammed Ibrahim said the change would most definitely enhance the protection of intellectual property and patenting thereby increase value of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Change to greater Nigeria via STI

Further disclosing, Onu said the change of name would bring about several benefits not only to the innovators or scientists but Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

“This change of name will help meet the needs of other sectors of the Nigerian economy and all stakeholders, by supporting the generation and application of knowledge and innovation to solve socio-economic challenges, as well as providing a policy and funding environment that will establish the National System of Innovation (NSI).

“On repositioning the Ministry, Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) is the engine that will drive Nigeria on the road to success, prosperity, self-reliance and greatness. This you agree with me will result in Research and Development (R&D) that is industry and services demand driven, which in turn will lead to rapid commercialisation and ultimately improve Nigeria’s competitiveness ranking. STI will help accelerate a demand-driven, knowledge-based economy and move Nigeria to its desired global competitiveness level.

“On promoting commercialisation of R&D results, when we succeed, it will lead to breakthroughs and inventions that could be commercialised. With the right policy and legal framework to protect intellectual property, we can effectively promote commercialization in all activity sectors in the value chain for supply of raw materials, goods and services,” he said.