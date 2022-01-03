Froome suffers knee injury ‘setback’

Britain’s four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has suffered a “setback” in his preparations for the 2022 season because of a knee injury.

Froome, 36, revealed he has damaged a tendon in his knee, which he believes is a result of “pushing too much” in pre-season training.



The Israel Start-Up Nation rider is to take a week off the bike before a gradual return.

“I’m not too sure where I’m going to start the racing season,” he said.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Froome explained: “For the last 10 days or so, I’ve been getting quite a lot of pain on the outside of my knee while I’m pedalling.





“Unfortunately I think getting back into training these past couple of weeks I might have been a little bit too keen, pushing a little too much.

“This was after a few weeks off the bike and maybe the body wasn’t ready to push that hard. It’s flared up and caused a bit of inflammation.”

In 2019, Froome broke his neck, femur, elbow, hip and ribs in a crash before stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine in Roanne, France.

After leaving Team Ineos,

