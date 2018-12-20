FRSC Calls for relocation of Madalla market 

Unit Commander in-charge of Suleja Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr. Olayinka Akande has called for the relocation of Madalla market along Zuba/ Kaduna road with a view to ease traffic grid lock along the ever busy high way.

He made the call while speaking with the Blueprint. He explained the measure the command takes to curb crashes during the ember months, adding that the command would continue to monitor the activities of traders during market days to ensure sanity along the road.

The Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) pointed out that the corps focused during this year’s festivities would be on reducing road crashes and improvement on enforcement aimed at meeting the strategic goals of FRSC to tackle lost of lives and property on the roads.

According to him, we embarked on public enlightenment campaign and public education in churches, mosques, motor parks and markets to sensitise members of the public on the inherent danger associated with wrong driving culture.

Akande warned members of the public to avoid committing critical offences such as over loading, over speeding, use of phones while driving and driving under the influence of alcohol, noting that they should cultivate the habit of doing things that would cause avoidable accidents.

He implored those travelling for Christmas and New Year festivities to plan tier journey ahead, adding that FRSC discourages night travelling due to the disadvantages associated with it.

The UC warned okada riders to desist from plying the high ways and abide by traffic rules and regulations at all the time just as he commended the chairman, Suleja local government for keying into the good programmes and policies of the command in the area of controlling traffic in Suleja and environs.

