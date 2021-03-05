FRSC corps marshal solicits support from World Bank

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has during the World Bank’s annual briefing on road safety improvement in Nigeria, requested for the support of the global financial institution to “enhance operational activities through capacity building on data management support for newly established Local Government Station Officers, paramedics, and fleet renewal to aid the Corps in realizing its corporate mandate.”

The Corps’ public education officer, Bisi Kazeem, made the request during a virtual meeting had the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the World Bank Transport Lead, Dr. Soasemos Job; World Bank road Safety Specialist, AK Farhad; Consultant World Bank Nigeria, Engineer Chukwudi Ikejiani in participation.

Others who participated include Mr. Radoslaw Czapski of World Bank USA, the Rural Access Mobility Programmer, Mr. Stephen Ibijiola; and the World Bank Road Safety Consultant.

Kazeem noted that Oyeyemi’s requests were communicated in the course of his virtual presentation on ‘Impact of the World Bank on Safety Management: The Nigeria Safe Corridor Project Experience.’

According to him, the annual brief “is a platform to review the preceding year, taking into cognisance how the Corps has been able to align with global expectations and also highlighting achievements in road safety as well as stressing peculiar constraints and challenges encountered in the operational year under consideration.”

Oyeyemi said irrespective of the challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, the FRSC made several efforts not only to save lives on the roads, but also became a key frontline player in the broad national strategy to defeat the virus.