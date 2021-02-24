FRSC directs clampdown on rickety vehicles nationwide

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, Tuesday directed commanding officers across all formations to commence immediate clampdown on rickety vehicles plying Nigerian roads. The clampdown is an integral part of re jigged efforts of the corps in the year 2021 to further reduce road traffic crashes across the country.

A statement by the FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in Abuja Tuesday stated that operators of rickety vehicles plying the nation’s highways are to be prosecuted.

He said the zonal commanding officers and sector commanders have been given express directive to commence a nationwide arrest, impoundment, and prosecution of owners or operators of such vehicles.

The corps marshal stated that the operation which will be conducted nationwide, forms part of the corps’ commitment towards enhancing the tempo of its operational activities and create a safer motoring environment in the country, premised on the realisation of its 2021 strategic goals of reducing road traffic crashes by 15% and fatalities by 20%.

While recalling the common sight of poorly maintained vehicles on the nation highways which often break down and result in obstructions of traffic flow, the corps marshal enjoined motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles in view of inherent traffic hazards associated with abandoned broken down vehicles especially at night.

Dr Boboye highlighted the health, safety and economic benefits of regular vehicle maintenance, noting that if drivers and vehicle owners will adhere to constant maintenance of their vehicles, safety of lives and properties will be enhanced and the statutory role of the corps summarised in making the over 204,000 km road network in Nigeria safe for all users.