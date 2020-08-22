FRSC hails initiative on unemployment reduction

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has okayed the proposed Volunteer Marshals (VRM) initiative of the Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) targeted to engage the Nigerian youths to reduce unemployment and to assist the commission at the rural areas.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, said the initiative was quite imperative as its going to assist the FRSC in the area of sensitisation and boost the Corps’ service delivery through youth inclusion.

Oyeyemi stated this recently when the CYMS delegation paid him a courtesy visit at the FRSC headquarters in Abuja.

Represented by the deputy corps marshal, special duties and external relations (SDER), Mr. Hyginus Fuomsuk, said the youth were the building blocks of the country.

“Any interest you are showing in road safety is for your own benefit, others and the future generations to come,” he said.

Oyeyemi commended CYMS’ activities “especially in areas of evaluating, monitoring and promoting the policies & programs of the federal government, and expressed his readiness to work with the youth to fast tract quality service delivery of the Corps.

Earlier, the CYMS director-general, Mr. Obinna Nwaka, said the organisation had evaluation and monitoring arm with structures across the 37 states of the federation, including the FCT.

He said: “This scheme shall help to build or generate a unified database of Volunteer Road Marshals (VRM) through CYMS structures and networking with partners.

“Report shows that people within the age bracket 18-45 falls in the category of those perpetuating unethical acts in line with the Corps’ guidelines such as one way driving, as well as lack of driving license, drunk while driving, intake of hard drugs, smoking and even doing drugs while driving.

“The sensitisation from an independent point of view shall help to instil discipline on them and the need to obey, support and respect the road safety rules and guidelines from a point of understanding.

“This programme shall help to assist in the engagement of Nigerians on the commissions’ acts and to further support through our overall evaluation and report to the appropriate quarters.”

