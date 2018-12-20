FRSC Kuje command warns motorists against night travel

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kuje unit command has warned

motorists and commuters against night travel during the yuletide, to

avoid accident and other hazards on roads.

FRSC Kuje Unit Commander, Solomon Igbogbo, gave the warning during the

flag-off of the ember months campaign for drivers in the area.

“Motorists who must embark on night journey must ensure that their

head lights, break lights, signals and breaks are functioning properly

to prevent road crashes,’’ Igbogbo said.

He said that the command would continue to ensure the security and

safety of both drivers and commuters during the festive seasons.

“FRSC discourages night journey but where it becomes necessary,

drivers should ensure that their headlights, break lights and signals

are properly working.

“We also urge motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in good

condition before embarking on any journey, especially this Christmas.

“We implore motorists to desist from drunk driving and wrongful

overtaking to prevent loss of lives,” Igbogbo said.

The unit commander noted that the difference between the ember and

other months was the increase in vehicular movement and social

activities, hence the need for utmost caution.

He advised motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and

regulations as most crashes were caused by road users.

Igbogbo also said only the living could celebrate Christmas, saying

that the FRSC wished motorists a merry Christmas and New Year in

advance.

