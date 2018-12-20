FRSC Kuje command warns motorists against night travel

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kuje unit command has warned
motorists and commuters against night travel during the yuletide, to
avoid accident and other hazards on roads.
FRSC Kuje Unit Commander, Solomon Igbogbo, gave the warning during the
flag-off of the ember months campaign for drivers in the area.
“Motorists who must embark on night journey must ensure that their
head lights, break lights, signals and breaks are functioning properly
to prevent road crashes,’’ Igbogbo said.
He said that the command would continue to ensure the security and
safety of both drivers and commuters during the festive seasons.
“FRSC discourages night journey but where it becomes necessary,
drivers should ensure that their headlights, break lights and signals
are properly working.
“We also urge motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in good
condition before embarking on any journey, especially this Christmas.
“We implore motorists to desist from drunk driving and wrongful
overtaking to prevent loss of lives,” Igbogbo said.
The unit commander noted that the difference between the ember and
other months was the increase in vehicular movement and social
activities, hence the need for utmost caution.
He advised motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and
regulations as most crashes were caused by road users.
Igbogbo also said only the living could celebrate Christmas, saying
that the FRSC wished motorists a merry Christmas and New Year in
advance.
Be the first to comment