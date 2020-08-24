FRSC lauds CYMS’s Volunteer Road Marshals initiative

The Federal Road Safety Commission has endorsed the proposed Volunteer Road Marshals (VRM) initiative of the Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS) targeted to engage youths to reduce unemployment in order to assist the FRSC in the rural areas.

The Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, while welcoming the CYMS delegation said the initiative was quite imperative as its going to assist the FRSC in the area of sensitization and help boost the Commissions service delivery through youth inclusion, which would invariably reduce road incidents.

Oyeyemi, who was represented by Deputy Corps Marshal, Special Duties and External Relations (SDER), Mr Hyginus Fuomsuk, added that youth are the building blocks of the country.

According to him, whether we like it or not, the future belongs to the youth. Any interest you are showing in road safety is for your own benefit, others and the future generations to come.

The Corp Marshal commended CYMS activities especially in areas of evaluating, monitoring and promoting the policies & programs of the Federal government also expressed his readiness to work with the youth to fast tract quality service delivery of the commission.

The director-general CYMS, Mr Obinna Nwaka, said that CYMS as evaluation and monitoring arm with structures across the 37 states of the federation including FCT would like to work with the Commission through youth engagement as volunteers.

According to him, this is imperative as a result of feedback and issues raised as a result of low personnel to mount the roads and streets, especially during festive season or ‘EMBER’ months.

“This scheme shall help to build or generate a unified database of Volunteer Road Marshals (VRM) through CYMS structures and networking with partners.

“Report shows that people within the age bracket 18-45 falls in the category of those perpetuating unethical acts in line with the Commissions guidelines such as one way driving, as well as lack of driving license, drunk while driving, intake of hard drugs, smoking and even doing drugs while driving.

“The sensitisation from an independent point of view shall help to instill discipline on them and the need to obey, support and respect the road safety rules and guidelines from a point of understanding.

“This programme shall help to assist in the engagement of Nigerians on the Commissions’ acts and to further support through our overall evaluation and report to the appropriate quarters, ” he said.

