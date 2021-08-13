FRSC not a revenue generating agency – Official

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said the agency remains a safety corps and not a revenue generating agency.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem said this in an interview Thursday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that it had become necessary for the Corps to serve this as a warning to those circulating fake news on the prices of number plates and driver’s license.

It was gathered that there had been a report circulating that FRSC had increased the price of number plates and driver’s license, (comma after the word license)tagging it as a revenue generating agency.

Kazeem said the noble mandate of the FRSC was to make the nation’s highways safe for motorists and other road users across the country.

According to him, the FRSC was not set up as a revenue generation agency but to ensure the protection of lives and property on the road.

He said the news circulating round that FRSC had increased the prices of number plates and driver’s license was not true.

He said: “The Price increase is from Joint Tax Board (JTB) and not from FRSC. However, the approved price for articulated vehicle number plate is 30,000.

“Motor vehicle driver’s license price for three year is 10,000 while 15,000 is for five years. Standard private and commercial vehicle number place is 18,750 respectively.

“Implementation of the revised rates for vehicles number plates and driver’s license in Nigeria commences on Aug. 1 according to the Joint Task Board. “

Kazeem solicited the support and cooperation of Journalists especially in publicising the activities of the Corps, saying t the media needed to verify before reporting.

He urged members of the public to note that only the Joint Tax Board (JTB) has the statutory powers to review the prices of the items in question adding that it was the Board that approved the price review.

He further appealed to the motoring public to continue to ensure their vehicles were properly registered as it enhances the security of the vehicles.

The last review of the prices of number plates and driver’s license was done in 2011, Blueprint gathered.