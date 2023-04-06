FRSC returns N27m to relatives of Osun accident victim

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun state command, has said over a million recovered from the scene of an accident that claimed six lives along the Ipetu-Ilesa expressway has been handed over to relatives of the victims.

The Sector Public Education Officer, Agnes Ogungbemi, stated that a sum of N27,171,400 was handed to a relative of the deceased while N21,900 belonging to the driver of the accident vehicle was also handed over to the police in Ijebu-Ijesa.

She said two vehicles with registration numbers KTU896HX and GBA440XA were involved in the accident that occurred at the Ipetu-Ilesa Expressway on Tuesday.

Ogungbemi described the accident as ‘fatal,’ adding that the probable causes are dangerous driving and excessive speeding.

She confirmed that out of fourteen persons involved in the accident six men died while seven others were injured.

FRSC said, “The N21, 900 that belongs to the driver who drove GBA440XA Opel Zafira was handed over to NPF Ijebu-Ijesa and NPF towed the vehicles to their station.

“The sum of N27, 171,400 was recovered and handed over to the victims’ family members.

“The injured victims were taken to Wesley Hospital, Ilesa, while corpses were deposited at the same hospital morgue,” she added.

