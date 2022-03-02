FRSC reveals major cause of road accident in Nigeria





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, Wednesday, identified what it termed human factor through negative attitudinal change as the major cause of road accident in the country.

The State Sector Commander, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, disclosed this in Awka, Anambra State Council, while receiving the executive members of the council in his office, adding that road accident and traffic issues would be solved through increased media campaign.



“Most of accidents are attitudinal. A vehicle cannot pick itself up and run above speed limit. Someone must do that. A vehicle cannot overload itself. Someone has to overload it. A vehicle cannot on its own illegally overtake another if no one is driving it. So, human factor is the main factor that causes road accident. And it is attitudinal.

“You can only change how a person behaves by meeting with person to change their attitudes. We need the media to sensitise the public on that. We need the media to get maximum reach to people through radio, television, newspapers, social media and others. You are our key stakeholders. We have realised that our works as safety managers on highways cannot be achieved without your cooperation,” he stated.

He further tasked the NUJ on effective utilisation of its Special Marshall unit to educate the public, and control the traffic, even as he assured that the command was ready to support the Union on its planned safety week celebrations, among other things.

Earlier, the Chairman, NUJ, Anambra State Council, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, said the visit was aimed at strengthening the relationship existing between the media and the FRSC officers, as well as to establish partnership with the command in the Union’s planned safety week and other sundry events.