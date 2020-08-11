FRSC tasks motorists on 100 speed limit

Abaji command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has tasked motoring public to maintain the recommended 100km/h speed limit while plying the road.

The unit commander in charge of Abaji area council, Mr. Shehu Abubakar, disclosed this in a chat with Blueprint in Abaji during a special patrol embarked upon to tackle wrong driving during the just concluded Sallah festivity.

He also warned that the command under him would not allow underage driving along the Abuja-Lokoja road, noting that on assumption of office, he met with parents and other stakeholders in the council to address the menace.

The UC reiterated his commitment to sustain the campaign against underage driving in motor parks, schools and markets to educate members of the public not to allow their wards below 18 years to drive.

He also implored motorists to desist from driving under the influence of alcohol and other substances in order to drive safely to their destinations.

Abubakar also tasked motoring public to avoid night journeys, noting that the act is associated with hazards, saying in the event of accident, the victims hardly receive rescue and related assistance unlike in the day time.

The Abaji FRSC head implored commercial drivers and Okada riders to properly make use of the U-turn and avoid the use of one way just as he warned motorists to stop double parking in Gada Biyu, a suburb of Abaji area council of the FCT with a view to allowing free flow of traffic along the highway.