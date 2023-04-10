FRSC warns against night trips, moves to curb speed induced crashes

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, has advised the motoring public to avoid night trips due to the dangers that come with it.

He reaffirmed the readiness and determination of the Corps to bring to an end, all speed induced crashes, adding that he puts machineries in motion towards rejigging operational strategies for positive results.

This came following considerable increase in speed related crashes and fatalities recorded in recent time, particularly the fatal crash that occurred at near University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku, Ozalla in Enugu state.

In a press statement issued in Abuja, the Corps Marshal Corps Public Education, Officer FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, explained that the crash involved a Toyota Hiace commercial bus and a Mercedes Benz Truck with registration number AAA264XR.

It said a total of 15 people, comprising of 13 occupants on board the Toyota Hiace and 2 occupants in the Mercedes truck were killed and burnt beyond recognition.

He said the report revealed that the crash was caused by excessive speed and route violation which is driving against traffic, popularly referred to in local parlance as ‘One Way’.

The Mercedes Benz truck driver in violation of established traffic rules drove against traffic thereby colliding into the Toyota Hiace commercial bus that was already on a high speed.

As at the time of filing in this report, the Chairman Nkanu West Local Government Council has authorized the commencement of a mass burial for the burnt victims in the presence of the Nigeria Police Force, FRSC, and other sympathisers.

The Corps Marshal, while reassuring the public of the Corps’ readiness to combat crashes on our roads, said that unfortunately, most of the crashes that have occurred would have been avoided if the motorists played by the rules.

He therefore called on all road users to restrain from abusing traffic laws and always be safety conscious at all times.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

