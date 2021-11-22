FUD bans night visitations to female hostels

The vice chancellor, Federal University Dutse (FUD), Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, Monday said all night visitations to female hostels and riding cars with tinted glasses are banned.

The vice chancellor stated that the decision was been taken following his night patrol in the university to observe night activities in the institution’s environment.

He added that during the patrol within the university, he impounded vehicles with tinted glasses at the girls hostel block as the suspicious activities of the owners with the female students was against the university’s rules and regulations.

Professor Sabo added that female students whose actions were found wanting during the night patrol were reported to their parents for proper measures to be taken to avoid future occurrence.

He further stated that all the students are in the university to study and as their guardian, the institution will not allow anybody to compromise their moral values.

“The university will not tolerate night visitation into the female hostel, tinted cars in day time and most importantly at night”, he said.

The VC warned that henceforth, legal action would be taken against anybody caught within odd hours at the female hostels.