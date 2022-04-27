FUDMA to establish 5 study centres in Katsina

The Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) Continuing Education Centre (CEC) is set to establish 5 study centres across Katsina state in to boost the varsity outreach and provide avenue for many to have access to university education.

The centres are to be located at Malumfashi, Charanchi, Funtua, Daura and Katsina local government areas.

This was contained in the press release signed by the FUDMA spokesman, Habibu Umar Aminu, and a copy made available to Blueprint Wednesday in katsina.

The release stated that an approval for the establishment of these centres has been approved by Katsina state government in a letter received by the university’s CEC deirector.

In the letter conveying the approval signed by the state director, Senior Secondary Schools, Yau Jibrin, said the state commissioner of Education has approved the setting up of the centers with high regards.

