Fuel explosion: DPR, NGO train downstream on MISTDO

In an effort to avert petroleum explosion in filling stations, Department of Petroleum Resource in collaboration with a Zaria based non-Governmental organisation, Raudha Technology have trained petroleum pump attendants on Minimum Industrial Safety Training for Downstream Operations (MISTDO).

Flagging off training which lasted 2 days held Zaria Institute of Information and Educational Technology Zaria, Kaduna state Controller, Department of Petroleum Resource, Engineer Suleiman Yusuf charged downstream operators to prevent frequent fire outbreak in filling stations by financing their workers for the training.

The controller represented by a Senior Chemical Researcher in the Department, Engineer Aliyu Shehu lamentred that a lot of lives and property were being lost to petroleum explosion at filling stations in the country.

Engineer Yusuf noted that it was mandatory for all the Down Stream operators to undergo the training.

He said his department would go rounds petroleum stations assess the Down Stream operators especially the pump attendants.

“We will go round petrol station to assess the workers if we find out they did not acquire knowledge through MISTDO we new renew the licensee of that Petro station or revoke it”. The controller warned.

Engineer Yusuf called on the marketers to take advantage of the policy to secure their property and other’s as well as lives of citizens.

In his presentation on safety and impact to Downstream Sector Engineer Jamilu Doguwa said that the objective of the Policy was to increase awareness in safety and risk associated with operations in the Downstream, improve knowledge and General competence level in the Downstream among other benefits.

Also in his remarks the chairman Raudha Technology called on the participants to make use of training secure their lives, property of their employers and lives other citizens by applying the knowledge the received in the discharge of their legitimate duties.