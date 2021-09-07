Fuel pomp price, transportation rise in Anambra as Imo-PTD faceoff lingers





The petroleum pomp price, Tuesday, skyrocketed in some parts of Anambra State as a result of the face-off between the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) and Imo state government.

Blueprint reports that different petrol stations in Awka, the state capital, Onitsha and Nnewi as at press time jerked the price of petrol from N165 to different prices ranging from N175, N180 and N200 respectively.

The price increase, it was observed has equally led to increase in cost of transportation in some parts of the state as commuters struggled to makeup their expenses, a driver, Mr Uche Obasi, replied b correspondent.

Also speaking, a petrol marketer in Orumba North local government area, Chief Okey Enekwe, appealed for urgent intervention of the government on the matter because according to him, fuel supply to Anambra had reduced because of the PTD strike in the zone.

This was even as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), in a statement, urged the Imo state government to resolve the disagreement with the state PTD quickly as it was already escaliating to other parts of the country.

IPMAN, Enugu Depot Community in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Chinedu Anyaso, and Secretary, Mr Emeka Iloafor, added that impact of the crises could also be felt at Kogi, Benue and Cross River where it has Depot Unit, if left unattended.

“Wish to use this medium to appeal to our governors of Southeast states to intervene in the lingering crises between one of our members in Imo State. PTD has stopped supply of petroleum products to Southeastern States and while IPMAN members have shut their outlets in Imo State. This has adversely affected supply to our members thereby causing scarcity,” parts of the statement added.

